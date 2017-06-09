‘Fridays at the Fox’ concerts kick off in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Those who work, live and shop in downtown Jackson enjoyed a little music with their lunch Friday.

Bryan Moffett provided the music for the first of several “Fridays at the Fox” free concerts at Fox Park located on the corner of Liberty and Main streets.

Diners say it was a nice change of pace to have some live music during lunch.

“Downtown’s just got a lot of momentum, and the people down here really love being down here and Jackson really embracing downtown,” said Matt Altobell, executive director of the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation.

Downtown Jackson also got a boost with the recent announcement of phase two of Jackson Walk, which will build apartments and homes along West Deaderick Street.