Henderson community holds benefit for man fighting cancer

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A patient fighting cancer gets some help from the Henderson community.

Friends, family and those who just wanted to help got together Friday to help with a benefit for stage-three cancer patient James Koronka.

The event took place at Sanford Hill Baptist Church and offered spaghetti as the main fundraising dish.

“It’s an emotional time to know the the community of Henderson would come together and do a benefit for somebody,” Amanda Koronka, James’ wife, said.

Those who took part say it is gratifying to see people work to help someone else.