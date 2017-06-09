Henderson Farmers Market continues to grow

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Every Friday, West Tennesseans can get fresh fruits and vegetables thanks to the Henderson Farmers Market.

This is the third week the market has been open. They doubled their attendance from 500 people the first week to 1,100 last week.

“They treat each other like family,” vendor Steve Richard said. “The community comes in just like they’ve known you all their life. They’re really friendly, and they’re really nice and they’re real good people.”

Fruits and vegetables aren’t the only things being sold. They also have aprons, homemade jelly and even apple flavored popcorn.