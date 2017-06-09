Mugshots : Madison County : 6/08/17 – 6/09/17 June 9, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Aleriq Smith Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Timothy Mayfield Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Tierra Wilson Theft over $1,000, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Terrance Pirtle Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Ryan Kennedy Violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Rayshion Johnson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Raymond Thomas Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Michael Wadley Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Michael Grant Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Keith Norris Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Kayla Laidlaw Driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Kajazmine King Child neglect Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18John Rickman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Jeamice Brown Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Jacob Hudson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Emily Avery Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Daniel Butler Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Charnelle Peat Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/08/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/09/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore