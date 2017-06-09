Mugshots : Madison County : 6/08/17 – 6/09/17

1/18 Aleriq Smith Simple domestic assault, vandalism

2/18 Timothy Mayfield Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/18 Tierra Wilson Theft over $1,000, simple domestic assault

4/18 Terrance Pirtle Violation of community corrections



5/18 Ryan Kennedy Violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations

6/18 Rayshion Johnson Failure to comply

7/18 Raymond Thomas Simple domestic assault

8/18 Michael Wadley Contempt of court



9/18 Michael Grant Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/18 Keith Norris Violation of probation

11/18 Kayla Laidlaw Driving on suspended license

12/18 Kajazmine King Child neglect



13/18 John Rickman Failure to appear

14/18 Jeamice Brown Criminal impersonation

15/18 Jacob Hudson Failure to appear

16/18 Emily Avery Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/18 Daniel Butler Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/18 Charnelle Peat Simple domestic assault





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/08/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/09/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.