Truck and tractor pull draws hundreds

JACKSON, Tenn — Hundreds gathered at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park for the 46th annual “Budweiser Championship Truck & Tractor Pull and Battle of the Monster Trucks.”

Truck drivers and tractor pullers put the pedal to the metal. Some competitors have been participating in the show faithfully, like Larry Douthit, who has been competing for 37 years.

“My dad actually got me started we went together for 2 or 3 years and then I built my own and it’s been uphill ever since,” Douthit said.

The sound of roaring engines filled the fairgrounds as hundreds of attendees watched the action. A highlight for many was watching the battle of the monster trucks.

“It’s the truck and tractor pull which these guys are the headline, that’s what it’s all about for this show we’re just the fill-ins so we’re like the icing on the cake,” Monster Truck Driver, Ed Eckert said.

Eckert said he planned on doing some cool stunts. “We’re going to do some freestyles, we’re going to pop some wheelies, we’re going to be doing some donuts.”

Families and friends took pictures in front of the trucks, something Eckert said always brings him joy.

“As long as I see the kids screaming and hollering and standing up hooting and hollering and smiling and then after the show they come up and shake my hand or want an autograph that’s what makes my job easy because I love seeing it,” Eckert said.

Many pullers and truck drivers also competed for points and prizes. If you missed out on all of Friday’s action, competitions will continue Saturday night at 7 p.m.