Warm Stretch Of Weather Begins

Weather Update 5:53 PM CDT:

Well it was a bit more toasty out there today with temperatures topping out around 83°F. This morning the low dropped down to 53°F off a forecast of 52. We were exactly 1 degree shy of the record.

Tonight will be cool as well as the air is still relatively dry. So we’ll fall back into the mid to upper 50s overnight. Otherwise a pleasant evening on the way, just not quite as cool as yesterday evening.

