Warm Stretch Of Weather Begins

Weather Update AM Saturday:

This weekend looks pretty quiet, but the temperatures will continue to rise. In fact we may even hit 90°F on Sunday. the humidity won’t be horrible this weekend thankfully, but as we go into next week. Dew Point temperatures will climb into the mid 70s, which will make 90+ Heat Index common next week.

