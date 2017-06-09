Warm Stretch Of Weather Begins
Weather Update AM Saturday:
This weekend looks pretty quiet, but the temperatures will continue to rise. In fact we may even hit 90°F on Sunday. the humidity won’t be horrible this weekend thankfully, but as we go into next week. Dew Point temperatures will climb into the mid 70s, which will make 90+ Heat Index common next week.
VIPIR7 Storm Team 7 Meteorologist
Brian Davis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrianDavisWTRF7
Twitter: @WBBJ7Brian
Email: badavis@wbbjtv.com