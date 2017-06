WEATHER UPDATE

DRY AND WARM WEATHER WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH THE WEEKEND. SKY CONDITIONS WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY WITH GENERALLY LIGHT WINDS. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM A FEW DEGREES EACH DAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO NEAR 90 BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. LOW TEMPERATURES WILL FOLLOW A WARMING TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND WITH READINGS IN THE LOWER 70S BY EARLY NEXT WEEK. THE NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN ACROSS THE AREA WILL BE ON MONDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

