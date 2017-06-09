UPDATE: THP identifies woman killed in Friday morning crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Friday morning wreck on Highway 412 leaves one person dead.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 7:46 a.m. on Highway 412 heading east near the Crockett County line, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Amber Campbell, 25, of Bells was killed when the white SUV she was driving rear-ended a tractor-trailer, according to the report. She was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Campbell was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Officials say the truck had just turned onto the highway and was picking up speed.

We will have more on the crash on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.