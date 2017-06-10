Hall of Famer speaks during Lane College’s Dinner with the pros

JACKSON, Tenn. — Saturday night the Lane College athletic program hosted dinner with the pros at Oman Arena.

Lane College looks to renovate their 96-year-old stadium. The renovation will take millions of dollars so dinner with the pros is the programs fundraiser to raise that money.

Coach Derrick Burroughs former Buffalo Bills team mate, Hall of Famer Andre Reed was the keynote speaker.

“Character ans respect,” NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Andre Reed said. “The two words that my dad instilled in me, to this day that I tell kids, and even my own two kids. Cause if you don’t have those two things, you’re missing a lot.”

Guest were also able to enter in a silent auction at the event.