Henderson Co. celebrates Free Fishing Day in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – Kids and parents alike gathered at the Lexington Criminal Justice Center lake for a fishing rodeo to celebrate Free Fishing Day across the state.

These rodeos were put on by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Wildlife officers say anyone could fish in the rodeos without a license, but the real goal is to get kids interested in the activity.

“I caught 5 fish and I like fishing because it is fun,” said 7-year old fisherman C.J. Moffitt.

Prizes were given out at the rodeo and TWRA officers say kids can continue to fish for free in the upcoming week.