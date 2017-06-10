Hot And Humid And Popcorn Thunderstorms This Week

Weather Update 10:52 PM CDT

One more completely dry day on the way for Sunday, but it’s going to be HOT! Temperatures will be in upper 85 to 90 degree range. It will be noticeably more humid. However, it wont humid as the work week.

The extended forecast features the crock pot. Hot and humid conditions will prevail all week. In addition, there will also be a chance of afternoon thunderstorms daily. Not everyone will see rain each day. However, if you end up under any of the storms. The main threats will be heavy rain, maybe small hail and gusty winds. I have a close eye on next weekend, as there is a subtle hint there could be a more organized storm threat.

