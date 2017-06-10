Parkway Animal Hospital hosts inaugural Pawpalooza at “The Amp”

JACKSON, Tenn. – Many people gathered at the AMP in downtown Jackson for the first ever “Pawpalooza,” hosted by Parkway Animal Hospital.

Madison county community members enjoyed a fun night out with food, vendors, and live music. The event also featured four rescue groups: The Jackson- Madison County Humane Society, Saving the Animals Together, Better known as STAT, Redemption Road Rescue, and Downtown Dogs..

All organizations brought adoptable pets ready to be taken home. Dr. Lisa White of Parkway Animal Hospital said, “They have brought in a few dogs to be featured, a few pets to be featured, and we hope that some of them are going to find a forever home today.”

Proceeds from the event will be put into a Pawpalooza fund that’ll be evenly distributed between the four rescue groups.