2-year old girl hit by truck on Jackson Street in Madison co.

JACKSON, Tenn– A local 2-year old girl is being checked out at a nearby hospital after being hit by a car.

The Jackson Police Department confirmed a 59-year old man driving a red pickup truck eastbound on Jackson Street hit the girl.

He claims he didn’t see the two year old until the last second and tried to swerve out of her way.

Police say the girl received minor injuries from the hit, but was alert in the ambulance.”I just seen the truck just hit her, and then swerve, and she rolled under the truck but he swerved,” Angela Brown, a family relative, told WBBJ. “Then I ran across and said you just hit the baby you just hit the baby!”

The man who hit the child was not cited or charged, it’s unclear why he ran into the girl.