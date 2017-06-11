Citywide churches gather to sample local dishes

JACKSON, Tenn — Local churches came together for an afternoon of food and fellowship.

The Citywide Ushers Union of Jackson held a community taste event at Macedonia Baptist church. Organizers said some of the best cooks from area churches prepared a dish to serve to the community. Taste testers were encouraged to contribute $5 donations for a plate. Organizers said they expected to serve 100 to 150 people.

Citywide Ushers Union President, Frederick Ingram said “it’s always good to help your community, serve your community we like that people are coming out and supporting us it makes us feel good it’s just for a worth cause so it really makes you feel good that you can give something back to the community for such a small token.”

Proceeds go to the usher’s union so they’re able to host other community events throughout the year.