Friends & family gather in Crockett co. to save historic theatre

BELLS, Tenn — Citizens of Bells and Crockett County are coming together for one last push to save a theatre.

The Bells Theatre, which has been closed for 13 years, brought out people tonight for a fundraiser, called Dinner on Main Street.

The fundraiser was used to ask donors for money before they start renovations in August.

Mildred Brimm is a Bells native and is ready to see the theatre return to what it once was.

“I’m one of the ones who love this theater,” Brimm said. “I’ve been here my whole life. Bells is my home.”

The Crockett Chamber of Commerce currently has grants tripling every donation they receive until August first.