Friends and family host benefit concert for Betsy Raines

A benefit concert held in the wake of a shooting that killed 60-year-old Betsy Raines.

JACKSON, Tenn — More than 2 months ago a woman lost her life after a shooting at a downtown Jackson law office. Saturday night family and friends hosted a benefit concert paying tribute to her life and legacy. Betsy Raines, 60, was a beloved wife, mother, and friend to many. Betsy’s son, Chris Raines, and his band mate Michael said she was one of their biggest supporters so it was only right to host a show in her honor.

Over at the Bassmnt Bar & Grill is where supporters attended the memorial show, an event that’s been in the works for the past two months.

“Since about a week after my mom died actually him and wheeler, the one who runs this place, they were both wanting to do the show.” Chris Raines said.

Chris and fellow band-mate Michael Montoya said they wanted to host a benefit, but in their own way.

“We put our feelers out to ask if anybody would be willing to do the show and had about 20 bands contact us, but of course you can’t put 20 bands in one night.” Raines said.

Out of the 20 bands seven were chosen to perform. “They range from kinda like the punk type of genre all the way to what we do which is more of your heavy style alternative rock metal type of music.” Raines explained.

Although the Raines family experienced tragedy, having a support system is what helps get them through.

“I think everybody just felt a little helpless in the situation as it happened.” Band-mate and Organizer, Michael Montoya said “And we all just kinda wanted to do something even if it was just something as little as throwing a show just whatever we could do to show our respect for her and how much support she had for us.”

Chris said there’s only one word to describe the way he feels about the love and encouragement after his mom’s passing, and that’s humbled.

“I didn’t expect this type of outpouring of sincerity and generosity.”

Chris and Michael headlined the show with a special tribute. The duo also filmed highlights of Saturday’s show for their single “Infinite Inferno”, which was Betsy’s favorite song. Proceeds from the show will go to the immediate family, and to some of Betsy Raines favorite charities.