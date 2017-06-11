Historic First Baptist Church honors youth with scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — It wasn’t a typical service at Historic First Baptist Church, as students of the congregation were recognized for their hard work.

“Our youth are letting their light shine in so many areas throughout the city, their schools and in the community,” scholarship ministry leader Kimberly Hicks said.

The church held it’s annual scholarship awards service Sunday morning.

Hicks said over the years, more than $50,000 in scholarships have been awarded to high school seniors at the service.

“Each year, we give each graduating senior approximately $1,000 dollars to help them in college,” she said.

Seven high school and college graduates were honored, as well as several other students who excelled in various areas throughout the school year.

Ayanna Campbell was just one of high school graduates that received a scholarship.

“It’s kind of reliving graduation,” she said. “Walking down the aisle, and being decorated with all the medals and all the stuff I accomplished over my four years of high school.”

But organizers say the service wasn’t only about the graduates, but recognizing the younger children for their accomplishments throughout the year.

Hicks said she hopes that one day they too will continue on to college.

“It helps to motivate our children,” she said. “To let them know that no matter how old they get, they can still do their best in whatever area they choose.”

Dr. Logan Hampton, the president of Lane College, was the guest speaker at the service.

Church leaders said this was the 30th year for the annual scholarship awards.