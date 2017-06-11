Mid-South Youth Camp encourages creativity in Chester co.

HENDERSON, Tenn. – A summer camp in Henderson is helping kids use their creativity and imaginations this summer.

Brad Montague, the man who started the hit Youtube Series, “Kid President”, became the camp’s director just last year.

Montague went to Mid-South as a kid and says that there is just something a little more special about this camp than others.there are six more weeks of camp and campers can still be registered.

“It’s not just about being a place where fun things happen, but where kids can face problems head on, they can deal with issues,” Montague said. “It’s a safe place where they can be challenged and loved.”

There are six more weeks of camp and you can still register your child for the remaining weeks.

Mid-South Youth Camp’s gates have been open to kids for decades.