Unsettled and Sultry Work Week

Weather Update 10:56 PM CDT:

As expected, Mother Nature turned up the heat in West Tennessee Sunday. We made it to a high temperature of 90°F in Jackson. Some other locations such as Savannah made it to 91°F. Heat index was manageable today thanks to dew points only being in the mid to low 60s. Overnight tonight and definitely through this week that will change.

The rest of this week will feature hot and muggy conditions with afternoon thunderstorm chances all week. A more organized chance of storms exist by the time we get to the back half of the week.

