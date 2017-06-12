2-year-old Memphis girl shot in head while riding in car with mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee toddler has been shot in the head while riding in a car with her mother and brothers.

Memphis police told media that the shooting happened Sunday night after the woman picked up her sons from work. Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said the 2-year-old girl was the only one hit and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Brownlee says the woman told officers that a car nearly hit her in a parking lot while she waited for her sons to leave work and she yelled at the driver who yelled back something inaudible. She says after her sons got into her car and they left, she realized she was being followed and then heard shots.

Police say they are looking for a black Chevrolet Impala.