Dyer Co. woman seeks to return veteran’s missing headstone

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Hellen Ann Goad is on the search for the family of an American hero whose headstone was uncovered in a place she never would have expected.

Her son Jacky Goad, owner of G&G Cycles in Dyersburg, discovered the headstone of World War II and Korean War veteran Eugene Bolden Jr. in a corner of the building before his business opened.

Since then, Goad said she’s been working day and night to find family members so it can be returned.

“I feel like that there is a family member out there somewhere who loved this man not just because he fought for freedom but because he was theirs,” Goad said.

Goad was able to find Bolden’s origins in the state of Missouri but is hitting a dead end.

“I’m finding because I’m not a family member they won’t release records to just anyone,” Goad said.

If you have any information about Eugene Bolden Jr. or how to contact his family, you can contact Goad at 731-445-7815.