Henderson business owner faces tax evasion, theft charges

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Henderson business owner faces tax evasion and theft charges after a Tennessee Department of Revenue investigation.

Tammam Naji Alnajjar, 32, owner of Family Market, was indicted last week on three felony counts, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

A Chester County grand jury indicted Alnajjar on one Class E felony count of knowingly depriving the state in the collection of its lawful revenue, one Class E felony count of willfully attempting to evade or defeat sales tax due the State of Tennessee, and one Class C felony count of theft of property, according to the release.

Alnajjar was booked Monday into the Chester County Jail.

If convicted, Alnajjar could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in state prison and fined up to $3,000 for the counts of tax evasion, the release states. He could also be sentenced to a maximum of six years in state prison and fined up to $10,000 for theft.

Anyone who suspects violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws can call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at 800-FRAUDTX (372-8389).