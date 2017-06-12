Hot And Humid Week Underway!

Weather Update 6:20 PM CDT:

Very hot afternoon across West Tennessee. Temperatures are in the low 90°F range with dew point in the 70s making for a very muggy afternoon. Unfortunately there is more where this came from through at least Wednesday. If you plan on being out and about this evening temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s. It will become gradually more humid this evening.

