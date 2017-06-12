Jackson man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on drug charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after being convicted of possession of prescription pills with intent to distribute.

George Ward, 49, of Jackson, was sentenced June 8 to over 11 years in federal prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lawrence J. Laurenzi, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, announced the sentence Monday.

Jackson police searched a home in February 2013 as part of a narcotics investigation involving Ward, according to the release.

When they searched the room where Ward was reportedly staying, investigators found around 6,500 pills contained in several bags, according to the release.

The seized pills included 2,317 Morphine pills, 2,247 Amphetamine pills, 684 Zolpidem pills, 482 Hydrocodone pills, 456 Methadone pills, 260 Alprazolam pills and 89 Hydromorphone pills, the release states.

At the time of the search, Ward was on parole for a state conviction of possession of cocaine with intent to sell.