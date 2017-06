Jackson Young Professionals to host networking event

JACKSON, Tenn. –Head to downtown Jackson for a time of music, food, and fun.

Thursday, June 15, Jackson Young Professionals will host “Lettuce Turnip the Beet,” a time to network with others in our area.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers Market and feature entertainment by Skyelor Anderson and Colton Parker.

It costs $15 for members and $25 for future members.

RSVP by calling (731) 423-2200.