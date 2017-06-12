Lifeline Blood Services enters second week with critically low supplies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services says it is now in a second week of critically low levels of blood donations. Monday, officials at the blood donation center described their supply as “dangerously low.”

Healthy residents, over the age of 17 who meet donor requirements are asked to make a donation. According to blood center officials, only five percent of those who are eligible to give blood actually do.

Lifeline Blood Services, which is located on Sterling Farms Drive, in north Jackson has extended its hours this week. Donations will be taken from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Friday.

The agency’s bloodmobiles are on the move as well to reach donors outside of the Jackson area.

All donors can register to win a Polaris Ranger 55, donated by Bob’s House of Honda.