Local scouts take part in Adventure Camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — Young scouts gather this week for Cub Scout Adventure Camp.

The community day camp takes place at Calvary Baptist Church and is for boys who will be in first through fifth grades in the fall.

Organizers say the camp includes outdoor games, field sports including BBs, archery and slingshots, nature programs, scientific demonstrations and more.

This camp is one of five offered across the 20 counties of the West Tennessee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Find out more about this and other camps at the Boys Scouts of America West Tennessee Area Council website, www.wtacbsa.org, or call 731-668-3787.