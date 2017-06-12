Mugshots : Madison County : 6/09/17 – 6/12/17

1/66 Johnathan Martin Criminal trespass

2/66 Kayla Bradford DUI, violation of implied consent law

3/66 Willie Woods Public intoxication

4/66 Tyler Hines Shoplifting, vandalism



5/66 Tyler Goetze Simple domestic assault

6/66 Angela Vanalstine Simple domestic assault

7/66 Tocia Cobb Public intoxication

8/66 Thomas Sanders Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/66 Terry Ware DUI

10/66 Terry Springfield Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property, schedule II, IV & VI drug violations

11/66 Terry Coman DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/66 Taja Giles Failure to appear



13/66 Jesse Stewart Possession of methamphetamine

14/66 Stephen Edwards Simple domestic assault

15/66 Sonya Woods Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

16/66 Sabrina McNeal Assault



17/66 Robert Hardaway DUI, open container law

18/66 Precious Robinson Vandalism

19/66 Porsha Grimes Failure to appear

20/66 Oleana Brown Violation of probation



21/66 Neika Lightfoot Failure to appear

22/66 Michael Heuss No charges entered

23/66 Marquinta Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/66 Lucinda Chilcutt Driving on revoked/suspended license



25/66 Londan Martin Vandalism

26/66 Lawrence Owens Simple possession/casual exchange, leaving the scene of an accident

27/66 Kyle Knolton Violation of probation

28/66 Khary Pledge Failure to appear



29/66 Kendell Childs Simple domestic assault

30/66 Joshua Manning Contraband in penal institution, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

31/66 Joseph Williamson Simple domestic assault, schedule II drug violations

32/66 Joseph Moore DUI, schedule VI drug violations, possession of legend drugs without prescription



33/66 Jessy Marchbanks Failure to appear

34/66 Jennifer McKnight DUI, violation of implied consent law

35/66 Jenai Peoples Failure to appear

36/66 Jason McCullough No charges entered



37/66 Jarrod Simpson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

38/66 Jarod Martino Unlawful drug paraphernalia

39/66 Jamie Hollis Assault, resisting stop/arrest, public intoxication

40/66 James Reese DUI, criminal impersonation, failure to comply, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/66 James Hays Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

42/66 James Cupples DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

43/66 Holly Edwards Failure to appear

44/66 Gregory Wilbourn Failure to appear



45/66 Frederick Bray Assault

46/66 Felicia Harris Vandalism

47/66 Evin Brooks Hold for investigation

48/66 Eric Seiber Theft under $999, resisting stop/arrest



49/66 Dylan Graham Driving on revoked/suspended license

50/66 Dustin Jewell Violation of probation

51/66 Devin Clark No charges entered

52/66 Cody McKinney Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange



53/66 Destin Skinner Violation of probation

54/66 Daryl Jones Violation of order of protection

55/66 Christopher Price Aggravated assault

56/66 Christopher Fitzgerald Public intoxication



57/66 Christi Maness Failure to appear

58/66 Chew Sawyer Failure to comply, failure to appear

59/66 Chanvondra Robertson Theft under $999

60/66 Carl McIntosh Hold for investigation



61/66 Brannon Hunt Violation of community corrections

62/66 Boris Shelton Failure to appear

63/66 Ashley Gunn Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

64/66 Anthony Brooks DUI, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license



65/66 Angel Barnes Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia

66/66 Amarr Jacox-Rowe No charges entered





































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/09/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/12/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.