Parkview Learning Center to play host to prayer meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. –Gather with neighbors and friends for a night of prayer.

On Wednesday, June 14, Campbell Street Church of Christ will host a community prayer meeting.

This week’s gathering will be held at Parkview Learning Center.

Free food will be available from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and a time of prayer will run from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

Meetings run every Wednesday all summer long.