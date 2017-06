Rehab center to celebrate new facility’s grand opening

JACKSON, Tenn. –Celebrate the grand opening of a new rehab center in Jackson.

Wednesday, June 14, Spire Rehabilitation Hospital will host a community celebration.

That’ll run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the center’s new location on West Forest Avenue.

It features 48 rooms, a therapy gym, and a dining area.

The new space will begin accepting patients on July 1.