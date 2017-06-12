Tenn. speaker of the house visits McKenzie Lions & Rotary clubs

McKENZIE, Tenn. — The main floor of the Lakeside Retirement Center might seem quiet, but a short elevator ride down opens up to a room buzzing with people.

Tennessee Speaker of the House of Representatives Beth Harwell spoke Monday before a joint meeting of the McKenzie Rotary and Lions clubs.

“Well, I’ve been asked by the Lions Club to come and give kind of a wrap-up of what we did this legislative session, and I’m honored to do so,” Harwell said.

Dozens came out to meet Harwell and hear about what her job as speaker entails.

She said though some see it as herding cats, she sees it as being the gardener at a cemetery — there are lots of people below you and no one is listening.

The 2017-2018 legislative session ended on May 10. Speaker Harwell said she was happy with how this last legislative session ended and is excited for the next one.

“We continue to focus on bringing jobs to Tennessee, having a well-prepared workforce and keeping our education system high,” Harwell said.

She holds a place in history as the state’s first female speaker of the house but for now isn’t saying if she hopes to be Tennessee’s first female governor.

“I’m still contemplating that,” Harwell said. “We’ll make a decision shortly.”

The next legislative session will begin Jan. 9.