Upcoming WRAP community meetings

Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program will host community meetings in four West Tennessee counties this week to discuss implementing Advocacy Initiated Response.

They will talk about the new approach in Haywood County on Tuesday, Dyer County on Wednesday, Weakley County on Thursday and Benton County on Friday.

The Haywood County community meeting will be held June 13 at 100 Dupree Street at the Haywood Justice Complex in Brownsville.

The Dyer County community meeting will be held June 14 at 309 North Church Avenue Suite G4 in Dyersburg.

The Weakley County community meeting will be held June 15 at 119 North Poplar Street in Dresden.

The Benton County community meeting will be held June 16 at the Courthouse at 1 Court Square in Camden.

For more details, please contact Daryl Chansuthus at WRAP at 731-668-0411.