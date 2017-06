WEATHER UPDATE

SUMMER LIKE WEATHER HAS FINALLY ARRIVED ACROSS THE REGION AND WILL REMAIN HERE FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. THIS WILL MEAN THERE WILL BE SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS MAINLY DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING HOURS THROUGH FRIDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL BE NEAR NORMAL LEVELS FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

