WRAP explores new way to reach victims of sexual & domestic violence

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new system could make it easier for domestic violence victims to get help. The change puts the Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program in direct contact with victims.

“WRAP cannot do this work alone,” WRAP Executive Director Daryl Chansuthus said.

WRAP helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. Workers trained Monday on a new system that puts them directly in contact with victims. “We are proactive in reaching out to them rather than waiting for them to get the courage to come to us,” Chansuthus said.

Currently, WRAP said it is up to the victim to reach out to them for help. Chansuthus said victims are more likely to accept services if WRAP contacts them.

“We can then work towards true healing for the victim and accountability for the perpetrator,” Chansuthus said.

A rural domestic violence expert with Praxis International explained the benefits of having the advocate reach out to the victim. “It really enhances her sense of security and her recovery and also there’s better court outcomes,” Praxis International Training and Technical Assistance Provider Rose Thelen said.

WRAP said it will host community meetings in four other West Tennessee counties this week. They will talk about the new approach in Haywood County on Tuesday, Dyer County on Wednesday, Weakley County on Thursday and Benton County on Friday.

“People don’t want to talk to strangers about their personal issues,” Chansuthus said. “This way WRAP can reach out and say we’re confidential. We’re free. We can help.”

WRAP currently serves 19 counties in West Tennessee.

The Haywood County community meeting will be held June 13 at 100 Dupree Street at the Haywood Justice Complex in Brownsville.

The Dyer County community meeting will be held June 14 at 309 North Church Avenue Suite G4 in Dyersburg.

The Weakley County community meeting will be held June 15 at 119 North Poplar Street in Dresden.

The Benton County community meeting will be held June 16 at the Courthouse at 1 Court Square in Camden.

For more details, please contact Daryl Chansuthus at WRAP at 731-668-0411.