Early ‘Click It or Ticket’ numbers show drop in fatalities

JACKSON, Tenn. — Early numbers are in from the most recent “Click It or Ticket” seat belt campaign.

While the final results won’t be available until later this month, Sgt. Joe Gill of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells us fatalities are down in the state compared to this time last year. That’s 437 deaths on the road compared to 447 in June 2016.

“If people would just remember just to click that seat belt and lock it in, we’d have a lot less injuries, a lot less fatalities and a lot less families we’ve got to go knock on their door and tell them their loved one isn’t coming home,” Sgt. Gill said.

As a reminder for everyone, even though the Click It or Ticket campaign is over, authorities are always watching the roads for unbuckled and distracted drivers.