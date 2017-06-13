Gibson County deputy involved in two-car collision

MEDINA, Tenn. — A Gibson County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a two-car collision, Tuesday evening.

According to Sheriff Paul Thomas, a woman involved in the wreck was taken by ambulance but is expected to be OK.

The wreck happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of West Church Avenue and Highway 45E.

The sheriff said his deputy was not seriously hurt, either.

There was no information released about who might have been at fault. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.