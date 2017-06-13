Henderson Co. woman charged with TennCare fraud by doctor shopping

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is charged with TennCare fraud on accusations of doctor shopping for prescription painkillers.

Jennifer Hawn, 32, is charged with three counts of doctor shopping for prescriptions for the painkiller Oxycodone, using TennCare as payment for the clinical visit, the prescriptions or both, according to a release from the Office of Inspector General.

Doctor shopping involves going to multiple doctors in a 30-day period and asking for prescriptions for drugs, the release states.

TennCare fraud is a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

“It’s a simple message that we are carrying across the state — if you lie, cheat or steal to get TennCare benefits or obtain prescription drugs, you risk criminal prosecution,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said in the release. “People who commit TennCare fraud are taking something they’re not entitled to, and they’re taking it from all the taxpayers of Tennessee.”