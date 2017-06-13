Hot and Humid All Week

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Tuesday

Hot and humid weather is settling in for the long haul in West Tennessee as Jackson has now reached a high temperature in the 90s for three days in a row. The increasing dew points are leading to temperatures feeling like they’re in the middle to upper 90s across most of West Tennessee. This is likely to continue to be the case for the next several afternoons.

TONIGHT

A few stray showers and thunderstorms could linger past sunset but we should have a mainly dry night with skies gradually becoming mainly clear. Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be very much like today with a hot and humid day on tap and a slight chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. There does appear to be a bit of a light at the end of the tunnel with respect to cooler weather and less humidity next week. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on that forecast, and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

