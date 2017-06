Learn about handling workplace bullying at upcoming seminar

MARTIN, Tenn. –Learn about how to combat bullying in the workplace at an upcoming seminar.

Thursday, June 15, “The What, Who, Where, When, Why, and How of Workplace Bullying” will be presented at the UT Martin Reed Center.

That’ll start at 6:00 p.m. and feature a presentation by Dr. Sean Walker.

The seminar is free.

For more information or to register, call (731) 587-7333.