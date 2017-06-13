Madison County Budget Committee moves forward with spending plan for school district

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Madison County Budget Committee approved a new spending plan for the school system, Tuesday.

The budget comes just weeks after a lawsuit was filed by the Madison County Commission in reaction to the Jackson City Council’s decision to take away $12 million in funding for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Members of the budget committee said they are “ready to go” in ensuring educators and students have what they need. “We’re going to get it accomplished where we can fund education for our students in Madison County,” said Doug Stephenson, chairman of the Budget Committee.

The Budget Committee will present their budget recommendation to the county commission on June 19. A final budget must be adopted by June 30.