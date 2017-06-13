Man who triggered Amber Alert out of Lexington appears in court

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A man accused of holding his family at gunpoint, kidnapping them and triggering an Amber Alert made a court appearance Tuesday in Lexington.

“The facts and circumstances of them being removed from that house by Mr. Crout are still the same they were the day the incident occurred,” said Capt. Jeff Middleton of the Lexington Police Department.

Octavis Crout, 28, who faces aggravated kidnapping and assault charges, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case to the grand jury.

“Obviously the judge has found probable cause this has happened,” Middleton said.

Crout is accused of kidnapping 31-year-old Amanda Manley Crout and her children at gunpoint.

Middleton said the mother and children were found safe in Lexington.

“The children are fine,” Middleton said. “They were taken into custody by the Department of Children’s Services and they are being well provided for.”

The mother of the children, Amanda Crout, was granted an order of protection against the suspect.

Capt. Middleton says the mother is facing charges of her own, accused of filing a false police report and telling police an unknown person kidnapped her and her children.

Octavis Crout’s bond is set at $100,000.