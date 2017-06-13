McNairy Co. to restore & reopen historic planetarium

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — An out-of-this-world exhibit will reopen after only being used for storage for the past decade.

Two students began raising money to reopen the planetarium at McNairy Central High School, and with the help of a $50,000 asset grant, the facility can be even greater than it once was. The exhibit will feature the latest digital technology.

“It took a look at what we could do in a six- or 12-month window to provide some opportunity for the county to increase tourism,” McNairy County Director of Economic Development Eddie Crittendon said.

“I think it will be a draw,” McNairy Tourism Director Jessica Huff said.

McNairy Central Principal Mickey Murphy is proud of the students who started this effort in the last two senior classes.

“It’s good things like this that come from students, and it’s always good when a student wants to give back, and that’s what these two have done. They’ve really given back,” Murphy said.

The planetarium is expected to be up and running for the public to view sometime this fall.