Metro Narcotics officers take three into custody at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officers with the Metro Narcotics Unit were involved in a search at The Oaks apartment complex on North Parkway, early Tuesday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, three people were taken into custody. However, their names were not released nor was it confirmed if they were charged with any crime.

Officers could be seen taking items from an apartment and searching a car. However, authorities would not confirm if anything was seized.

Officials say a tip from a concerned citizen led officers to search the apartment.