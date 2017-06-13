Mugshots : Madison County : 6/12/17 – 6/13/17

1/16 Victoria Vernon Burglary

2/16 Nathan Welch Violation of community corrections

3/16 Laporsha Spinks Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

4/16 Voskosty Smith Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/16 Robert Neumann Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

6/16 Randy Tacker Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault

7/16 Marrio Smith Failure to appear

8/16 Marktravious Lee Failure to appear



9/16 Greg Phillips False imprisonment, simple domestic assault

10/16 Evan Gray Failure to comply

11/16 Donald Hurt Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/16 Beverly Trantham Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/16 David Riggs Failure to comply

14/16 Dallas Brogdon Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/16 Christopher Duncan Violation of probation, failure to appear

16/16 Antalisha Jeter Driving on revoked/suspended license, badges/emblems/insignias - intent to deceive

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/12/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/13/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.