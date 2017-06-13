Mugshots : Madison County : 6/12/17 – 6/13/17 June 13, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Victoria Vernon Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Nathan Welch Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Laporsha Spinks Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Voskosty Smith Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Robert Neumann Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Randy Tacker Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Marrio Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Marktravious Lee Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Greg Phillips False imprisonment, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Evan Gray Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Donald Hurt Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Beverly Trantham Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16David Riggs Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Dallas Brogdon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Christopher Duncan Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Antalisha Jeter Driving on revoked/suspended license, badges/emblems/insignias - intent to deceive Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/12/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/13/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore