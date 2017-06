Pinson Ruritan Club to host free community festival

PINSON, Tenn. –Gear up for a night of food, games, fellowship, and fun.

Saturday, June 17, The Pinson Ruritan Club will host a community fun festival.

It’ll run from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Old Pinson School, which is now the Ruritan Building.

There will be games for kids, music, and a food truck.

The school will be opened for touring and pictures.

It’s free and open to the public.