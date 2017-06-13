TCA appoints new head baseball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — Trinity Christian Academy announced they’re a new varsity head baseball coach going into next season.

After two years as an assistant coach, Jeremy Maddox was introduced today as the lions new head coach. In 06′ Maddox was named West Tennessee coach of the year, after leading the McKenzie rebels to a state title.He says he’s ready to build upon the strong foundation at TCA.

“Being an assistant coach for two years, we kind of know what to expect from some of these guys, but being able to mold them a little bit more is going to be a lot of fun,” newly appointed head baseball coach Jeremy Maddox said. “It’s going to be a challenge but that’s something I really look forward to. And I think as a coach you have to really look forward to that also.”

TCA players, parents and staff took a moment to pray for their new coach. In more than a decade of coaching baseball, Coach Maddox has won two district titles, two regional titles and had four sub-state appearances.