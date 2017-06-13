As temps fire up, officials share grill safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — Summer is off to an early start with temperatures already in the 90s, and that has West Tennesseans firing up their grills.

There are a few things you should know to keep yourself safe while grilling.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, between 2012 and 2016 they responded to 217 fires involving some form of grill, resulting in damage totals of $3 million.

“On gas grills, be sure and inspect the connection hose, make sure they don’t have cracks or holes or leaking,” Jackson Fire Marshal Lamar Childress said. “For charcoal grills, what you need to do is make sure that you douse them with water, make sure the fire is out and dispose of them properly.”

Remember to make sure you are not wearing loose clothing while grilling. Do not grill under a balcony, and always make sure the grill is at least 10 feet away from any structures.