“Touch a Truck” coming to the Jackson Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Tenn. –Give your little one a day of fun at an interactive exhibit.

Wednesday, June 14, the Jackson Parks and Rec Department will host “Touch a Truck.”

That’ll run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Kids who attend can see service trucks, farm equipment, and construction vehicles.

More than 2,000 kids attended last year’s free event.

For more information, call (731) 425-8398.