Toyota Bodine donates vehicle to help train TCAT Jackson students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology of Jackson celebrated a unique gift from a local business.

On Tuesday, Toyota Bodine donated one of its flagship SUVs, a 2016 Toyota Highlander, to the school to allow students to train on the latest technology.

The $30,000 vehicle will be used by students in both collision repair and automotive repair classes.

“What is great about that is industry expressing their support for workforce development,” TCAT Jackson Director Jeff Sisk said. “It’s mutually beneficial all around. Industry gives us vehicles to train on, and when our students graduate they have an up-to-date skill set.”

The vehicle itself won’t be able to be driven as the electrical and fluid systems are removed. The structure and engine of the vehicle are for rebuilding only.